SMMC seeks brand identity developers for new hospital | THE DAILY HERALD

Artist’s impression of St. Maarten General Hospital.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) invites brand development companies to express their interest in the development of the brand identity for the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

A request for proposal (RFP) document for this brand identity development project is available on request, SMMC said in a press release on Wednesday. The RFP has the objective to solicit the best overall proposal for the provision of consulting services for the development of a brand identity, including a logo, a visual identity guide (brand manual) and general wayfinding for the new to-be-constructed SMGH.

The project entails the selected company creating a distinct, unique brand for SMGH that will be attractive to patients, visitors and healthcare stakeholders.

“It also requires the selected company to establish a Brand Manual that is to be used as a visual identity guide which includes all usage of the brand elements (logo, restrictions, etc.) and includes a wayfinding chapter that includes general wayfinding signage, patient routing examples, etc.),” SMMC said.

Interested companies can contact SMMC’s Evaluation Committee and request a copy of the RFP via:

communications@smmc.sx. The deadline to submit a bid stipulated in the RFP is January 24.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93855-smmc-seeks-brand-identity-developers-for-new-hospital