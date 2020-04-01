SMMC sends reminder to public of its ‘No photo, no video’ policy | THE DAILY HERALD

‘No photo/no video’ stickers visible at SMMC.

CAY HILL–In an effort to ensure patient privacy at all times, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) reminds the public that it is not allowed to take any photos or videos while on SMMC premises, including the parking lot.

“We have noticed that persons are increasingly taking photos and/or videos of patients (or alleged patients) of SMMC, especially while patients are being admitted to the Emergency Room. We want to implore on your civic duty to respect the privacy of others,” said SMMC Medical Director Dr. Felix Holiday in a press release on Tuesday.

SMMC said persons taking photos or videos while on the premises will be requested to leave the premises, as the hospital endorses a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violation of patients’ privacy.

“In case you do receive photos or videos of this nature, SMMC requests you to not share these with others and delete immediately upon receipt,” said the release.

SMMC said medical staff and ambulance workers are routinely outfitted in full personal protective equipment (PPE) gear these days in precaution against possible COVID-19 exposure.

“Although this might create “excitement” for some, we ask you to refrain from breaching our privacy policies,” said Dr. Holiday. “Ask yourself the question how you would feel if you, a family member or a friend was a patient and your privacy would be violated in this manner.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smmc-sends-reminder-to-public-of-its-no-photo-no-video-policy