SMMC signs parking MOU with SZV, ECYS Ministry | THE DAILY HERALD

Minister Ardwell Irion, SZV Director Glen Carty and SMMC Chief Financial Officer Marco Meuleman during the signing.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has been granted temporary usage rights for a parcel of land at Raoul Illidge Sports Complex after recently signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Social and Health Insurances SZV and the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports (ECYS).

SMMC said in a press release on Monday that the hospital will use the parcel of land for parking for the duration of the construction of St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

ECYS Minister Ardwell Irion said during the signing, “I am pleased to be a part of the process and assisting the hospital in getting what they need to move forward. I am also taking these arrangements into consideration as we anticipate the upgrade of the sport facilities, which will benefit everyone of all ages and all interests within our community.”

“The commitment from government to work together with SMMC and SZV to designate land for SMMC’s temporary parking and the future office building of SZV is another progressive step to providing quality care close to home. The new SZV office building will support our objectives of enhancing our customers’ experience, something that is lacking in our current office building, with parking limitations being one of the biggest hassles when visiting us,” said SZV Director Glen Carty.

“We would like to thank SZV and the Council of Ministers, especially Minister Irion, for their cooperation and enthusiasm with regard to the signing of this MOU. The signing of this MOU means a safer, more permanent solution for parking for our patients, visitors and staff.

“As part of our commitment to our community and as compensation for the usage of the land, we will bear the cost of upgrading the basketball court at John Cooper/Jose Lake Sr. Ball Park to a multipurpose sports field for basketball, netball, volleyball and hockey,” said SMMC Chief Financial Officer Marco Meuleman.

“Since the start of the construction of SMGH, we have been temporarily using the parking lots at the Belair Community and Fitness Centre and the Jehovah’s Witnesses. We would like to extend our gratitude to the management and staff of the Belair Community and Fitness Centre, and the Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for allowing us to make use of their premises while we arranged an alternative solution. Their cooperation allowed us to proceed with the construction of SMGH with no delays.”

SMMC thanked patients, visitors and staff for their understanding and cooperation, and apologised for any inconveniences this may have caused. SMMC said further information would be provided to the public about the new parking arrangements.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smmc-signs-parking-mou-with-szv-ecys-ministry