SMMC staff continue protests against CFO | THE DAILY HERALD

SMMC Supervisory Council Vice Chairman Jim Rosen meets with leaders of the union during Tuesday’s demonstration.

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) workers marched into the hospital once again on Tuesday as the union continued its protest against the Chief Financial Officer and his treatment of members of the Finance Department.

Windward Islands Health Care Workers Union Association (WIHCWUA) members convened at Raoul Illidge Sports Complex, joined by members of the unified unions in their support of WIHCWUA.

Together members marched into the hospital and gathered in the patio. Members rallied for several hours.

At some point during the demonstration, SMMC Supervisory Council Vice Chairman Jim Rosen met briefly with the WIHCWUA leadership.

Rosen shared his concerns for the patients of the hospital, as he was worried that the noise from the protests would disturb others in the hospital. He furthered asked if the union, keeping this in mind, would discontinue the demonstration.

In addressing Rosen’s concerns, Illidge assured that the patients were taken into consideration by the union and its members before the demonstration. Nurses, especially those on the inpatient wards, ensured that patients would remain comfortable. This was also overseen by the SMMC Manager of Patient Care.

Union leadership then provided Rosen with a letter for the Supervisory Council.

Rosen, in speaking to the media, assured that the matter is a priority of the board. He said the board will be reaching out to the union to arrange a formal meeting to further discuss the matter.

“This is our responsibility to speak to the staff in this case, because this involves a member of the board of directors … so we have to take care of this immediately. Delay does not benefit anyone,” he said.

After their meeting with Rosen the union members continued their demonstration.

Around noon, the WIHCWUA members moved the demonstration to the Fire and Ambulance Departments and continued it there to show their solidarity for their fellow members of the unified unions.

