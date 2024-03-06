SMMC welcomes Gerard Berkel as new Supervisory Council member | THE DAILY HERALD

Gerard Berkel.





CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has recently announced the appointment of Gerard Berkel to the hospital’s Supervisory Council, effective February 1.

The Supervisory Council is responsible for overseeing the governance and management of SMMC, ensuring that the hospital operates in accordance with the prevailing laws, statutes and highest standards of financial management, patient care, and medical care.

Berkel, a native of St. Eustatius, brings a wealth of healthcare experience to the role, with 25 years of active involvement in primary and secondary healthcare throughout the region and the Netherlands. The hospital shared in a press release that Berkel has a strong medical background and diverse experience in various healthcare sectors. He previously served as the Director of the St. Eustatius Healthcare Foundation for eight years and is currently the Director of the Chapelpiece Health and Recreation Center on St. Eustatius.

According to the release, Berkel is driven by his passion for improving healthcare accessibility and quality. He aims to utilise his expertise to contribute positively to SMMC’s development, especially during the crucial construction phase of the St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH).

Berkel recognises the essential role that SMMC plays in providing medical services for the people of St. Maarten and understands the indirect impact these services have on neighbouring islands such as St. Eustatius and Saba. “I am honoured to be joining the Supervisory Council of SMMC and am committed to contribute positively in assisting my colleague Council Members as well the Board of Directors in achieving SMMC’s goals”, Berkel stated.

“We welcome Berkel and his wealth in healthcare experience to the Supervisory Council,” said Dr. Felix Holiday, SMMC’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “As we are the closest general hospital for our sister islands Saba and St. Eustatius, we aim to include local stakeholders in our objective to delivering high quality care, close to home. In this context, Berkel follows in the footsteps of a recently appointed Council Member (Wayne Johnson) who hails from Saba,” he concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smmc-welcomes-gerard-berkel-as-new-supervisory-council-member