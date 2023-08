French-side firefighters (pompiers) responded to a fire on a boat in Simpson Bay Lagoon around 9:00pm Sunday, August 6, located near a shipyard, close to Bellevue.

The pompiers found an unoccupied drifting boat that was on fire. They used the vessel “Leonard” equipped with hoses to put out the blaze. No casualties were reported during this incident. (Sapeurs-Pompiers photo)

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smoke-on-the-water