Member of Parliament (MP) and leader of the St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) Wycliffe Smith cast his ballot early this morning at the St. Maarten Academy.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93859-smpc-leader-votes
Member of Parliament (MP) and leader of the St. Maarten Christian Party (SMCP) Wycliffe Smith cast his ballot early this morning at the St. Maarten Academy.
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/93859-smpc-leader-votes
View comments
Hide comments