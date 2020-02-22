SMTF hosts Maho recruitment drive | THE DAILY HERALD

Sonesta Maho Human Resource staff conducting interviews at SMTF.

CAY HILL—St. Maarten Training Foundation (SMTF) hosted a recruitment drive for Sonesta Maho Beach Resort and Casino at the foundation’s headquarters in Cay Hill on Wednesday, February 19.

“We were very excited and honoured when Sonesta Maho approached us about this recruitment drive. This falls squarely within our desire to not only train our students and provide income support, but also to help them whenever possible get jobs and rebuild their lives that have been disrupted by Hurricane Irma” said SMTF Programme Director Sergio Wolff.

Sonesta Maho Human Resource Director Ann Marie Burke, who delivered the keynote address at SMTF’s graduation on January 31, was on hand to personally meet students, help them complete the application form and provide information about the different employment opportunities at the resort.

“Right now, we are looking for housekeepers, kitchen staff, bartenders, carpenters, masons, waiters, hostesses, and food and beverage supervisors. We were able meet many potential candidates with whom we will have more in-depth talks in the coming weeks. So, for us, this collaboration with SMTF was certainly a success,” said Burke.

SMTF runs the Emergency Income Support and Training Program (EISTP) financed by the Netherlands Government trust fund managed by the World Bank and implemented by the National Recovery Programme Bureau (NRPB). The programme is made possible by the devolution of monies from the Trust Fund and caters to persons who are unemployed or underemployed (working part-time, less than 20 hours per week).

All enrolled students receive financial support (called a stipend) for attending classes and successfully completing the programme, as well as medical coverage through Social and Health Insurances SZV in addition to a small transportation allowance. The un- and under-employed enrol in courses about Hospitality, Culinary, Construction, St. Maarten Culture and History (which is an integral part of hospitality and culinary), English as Second Language and Basic Literacy.

SMTF partners with entities such as University of St. Martin (USM) and National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) on some of the courses. The goal of the programme is to provide (temporary) income support for the un- and underemployed while equipping them with the tools necessary to achieve full gainful employment.

SMTF will be partnering with various other entities in the coming months to create a platform where employers can meet current and past EISTP participants. “We want to see all of our students in full-time jobs,” Wolff said.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smtf-hosts-maho-recruitment-drive