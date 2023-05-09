SMUMF observes its 18th year anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

From left: SMUMF Assistant Treasurer Pastor Harold Richardson, Public Relations Officer Pastor Torana Granston, Treasurer Apostle Norma Arrindell, Vice President Apostle Leyland Sam, President Dr. Orlando Wilson, Secretary Pastor Rita Edwards and PR Committee Member Reverend Dr. Nolan Nanton.



ST. PETERS–St. Martin United Ministerial Foundation (SMUMF) commemorated its eighteenth anniversary celebration with a press conference on Monday, May 8.

On Saturday, May 6, SMUMF observed its18th anniversary as the umbrella organisation for evangelical, apostolic and independent churches on the Dutch Side of the Island. The theme this year is, “United Together for the Greater Cause!”

In his opening remarks President of SMUMF, Dr. Orlando Wilson shared some of the foundation’s objectives. This includes spiritual governance and national oversight for the more than 110 churches located on St. Maarten; promotion of prayer; unity and fellowship at the national level; mediation, pastoral reconciliation and healing; humanitarian, crisis support and intervention; sector representation and civic engagement.

Vice President of SMUMF Apostle Leyland Sam shared a drive to raise funds through the sale of bumper stickers. “For us, this is not just a slogan but an ideal that we are working towards,” said Leyland referencing this year’s theme.

He said the two bumper stickers that are being sold were created to spread the message of unity and national reconciliation. The first bumper sticker states “United Together for the Greater Cause” with the symbol of the Cross and SMUMF logo. The second one features the Unity Flag, Treaty of Concordia Monument and the words, “One God, One People, One Country, St. Martin”, with a scripture. The bumper stickers are on sale by members of SMUMF for USD $5.

Secretary Pastor Rita Edwards observed Labour Day and International Press Freedom Day which took place last week. On behalf of the foundation she congratulated trade unions and media workers on their continued service to the community. “We respect and value your contributions to nation building and appreciate you being supported in your work at all levels.” Reverend Dr. Nolan Nanton in his remarks spoke on the importance of “wholesome families”. He said the family, God’s cornerstone of society, is a key priority in SMUMF’s agenda.

On Monday, May 15, SMUMF will be joining the world in its celebration of International Day of Families, a United Nations (UN) observance since 1995. Dr. Nanton said International Day of Families provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families, as well as to promote appropriate action.

“Here on St. Maarten, we are appealing to every civic organisation to rally around families, contend for the family, host more activities that promote the family, plan agendas with consideration given to family time and, of course, pray for families. But more than just symbolism, we want to see national policies geared towards strengthening God’s blueprint of the family. To the families we recommend that you plan family time, bond, talk with each other and make peace where necessary. Familial reconciliation and healing leads to national healing,” he stated.

SMUMF is hosting a roundtable discussion focusing on families and demographic change on Monday, May 15. This discussion will be streamed live on the foundation’s Facebook page SMUMFSXM at 6:30pm.

Treasurer of SMUMF Apostle Norma Arrindell shared that on Friday, April 28, the GO

Movement St. Maarten was launched. The Go Movement is a joint collaborative movement of many denominations and ministries worldwide with the aim of mobilising and training every believer to be a witness to Jesus and thus reach the world together. The Caribbean and Latin American director of the GO Movement Bishop Daniel Oscar travelled to St. Maarten to host a two-day equipping session with spiritual leaders.

“We have been commissioned to “Go into all of the world and make disciples of all nations”, and St. Maarten is no exception,” Arrindell noted. She said that during the month persons should see increased activity in the areas of praying for the unsaved, serving the community and witnessing.

Pastor Torana Granston pointed out that there be an increase in political activity as the nation gets ready to host parliamentary elections. “Participation in the democratic process is your right and responsibility. On both ends of the spectrum, postulation and voting, SMUMF is encouraging increased civic engagement among its affiliates,” she added.

Pastor Granston encouraged persons to support those who have proven their integrity, fairness, justice and righteousness rule. She said the foundation is looking forward to engaging with political candidates on common interests. “SMUMF espouses the view that though church and state remain distinct in their roles, they are inseparable. When the Church remains silent, virtually all our opinions about how Christians should engage politics come from influences other than scripture and the guidance of our church,” she added. “We have a Voice and our voice which represents the counsel of God needs to be heard on the mountains and in the rooms where decisions are being made.”

Pastor Harold Richardson noted that SMUMF is a non-profit foundation solely dependent on the financial donations of individuals and affiliate churches. “Much of the work that we do is heavily subsidised by our board members. To better represent the interests of the community, we need funds and your generous contribution would be highly appreciated,” said Pastor Richardson.

Persons who wish to make a donation to the foundation can do so via its Republic Bank account; 970101001567 (USD) and 970101001568 (NAf.). Those wishing to join the umbrella body SMUMF can also do so by sending an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

.

The SMUMF is also engaged with the French Federation of Churches (FEDOC), the St. Martin Christian Council and the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/smumf-observes-its-18th-year-anniversary-2