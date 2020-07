During the first weekend Aruba reopened its border to US flights, a total of 417 passengers were tested upon arrival.

None of these travellers were found to be COVID-19 positive.

Among them was Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Croes (photo), who also had to be tested and quarantined for one day after spending just 48 hours in the Netherlands.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/so-far-so-good