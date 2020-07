Cafe Rembrandt in Madame Estate got creative in an attempt to maintain social distancing. Tables and chairs were spread out onto the road just outside the café, giving each table ample distance between patrons. Persons enjoyed the music of a live band while enjoying plenty of fresh air – social distancing fun at its best.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/social-distancing-at-cafe-rembrandt