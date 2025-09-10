Sol Antilles, Rotary Sunrise extend breakfast programme through 2026 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Sol Antilles, the sole importer of fuel to St. Maarten, has continued its partnership with Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise to provide breakfast to pupils at Leonald Conner Primary School in Cay Bay through the 2025-2026 school year.

“Powering what moves people is our mission, and community engagement is one of Sol’s core values. We look forward to continuing our support for this breakfast programme,” said Sol’s general manager Robert James.

Sidharth “Cookie” Bijlani, President of Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise, said: “Nutrition is the cornerstone of learning and growth. Through our enduring partnership with Sol Antilles NV., the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise remains dedicated to our breakfast programme, ensuring that students, including those at Leonald Conner Primary School, begin their day with a wholesome meal.

“Since 2012, this programme has enhanced students’ concentration and academic achievement. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Sol Antilles NV and Ms. Alice Samuel for their steadfast support in nourishing our children’s potential and strengthening our community.”

School Manager Alice Samuel expressed her appreciation to Sol Antilles and Rotary Sunrise for sponsoring the programme.

“Serving approximately 50 students, the breakfast initiative ensures that children start the day with a nutritious meal, helping them focus and learn more effectively. The breakfast programme is a signature project of the Rotary Club of St. Martin Sunrise. Available in eight schools, it has been making a difference in the lives of students since its launch in 2012,” Rotary Sunrise said in a press release.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sol-antilles-rotary-sunrise-extend-breakfast-programme-through-2026