Sol completes 1st commercial solar installation with NIPA | THE DAILY HERALD

Sol Ecolution team members stand with students in front of NIPA’s first solar installation.

CAY HILL–The National Institute for Professional Advancement (NIPA) is now more energy-independent, thanks to a solar photovoltaic (PV) system on its campus that was planned, installed and financed by Sol Ecolution, the low-carbon and renewable energy division of The Sol Group.

SOL said in a press release that this marks the first commercial solar installation in St. Maarten by Sol Ecolution, which is currently in talks with other companies to install similar renewable energy systems. The installation also makes NIPA, which offers advanced vocational education for students, the first academic institution on the islands to embrace renewable energy.

Commenting on the successful implementation of NIPA’s PV energy solution, Sol Ecolution Project Manager Stuart Bannister said the solution is projected to offset annual greenhouse gas emissions by around 58.5 metric tons of CO2, which is equivalent to around 5,740 gallons of diesel fuel. He added that NIPA will save more than US $200,000 on its energy expenses over the next 25 years.

“The installation firmly places NIPA, whose vision is to be a model of innovation, inclusiveness and excellence in professional vocational education, as the leading academic institution on the island when it comes to embracing and integrating renewable technology solutions into its operations,” according to a press release. The PV system will not only provide NIPA with savings on its electricity consumption from the grid, but will serve as a learning tool for the NIPA students, providing them with hands-on experience and education about sustainable energy.

NIPA’s board of directors, who signed off on the project, said it is extremely pleased with the Sol Solar PV Project and that it is in line with NIPA’s mandate – to prepare students for the local labour market.

Commenting on the implementation process, NIPA said the Sol Solar PV project had been executed with professionalism, speed and excellence, and singled out NIPA’s Adjunct Director Raymond Romney and his hands-on approach as playing a pivotal role in bringing this project to reality.

Sol Antilles NV (St. Maarten) General Manager Robert-Jan James said the collaboration is expected to not only enhance students’ skills and knowledge, but also ignite their passion for renewable energy, empowering them to be the leaders of tomorrow’s green revolution.

The PV system has a total DC capacity of 56.3kW and a total AC Capacity of 46kW. The system consists of 128 solar panels, two three-phase inverters, an energy meter, rapid shutdown devices (RSDs) that can be used in cases of emergencies, and technology which allows for a near-real-time monitoring and management of NIPA’s energy production.

NIPA’s system can be upgraded to feed into the national grid, should the national infrastructure be put in place in the future. because the implementation cost of NIPA’s renewable energy project was wholly financed by Sol; NIPA did not have to pay any upfront cost.

While the solar PV system was conceptualized with NIPA’s own energy consumption in mind, Bannister noted that Sol Ecolution is fully capable of providing solar energy solutions for a wide range of customers and encouraged both public sector and private sector organisations to embrace the benefits provided by solar energy and to take advantage of Sol Ecolution’s financing services, which will allow customers to start their energy transition with little to no startup costs.

James added that Sol Ecolution’s PV systems are designed to take local environmental conditions into consideration and built to deliver long-term performance. He said Sol Ecolution is committed to energy transition in St. Maarten and that by investing in sustainable technologies and practices, the company is reducing its carbon footprint and inspiring others to participate in this journey towards a greener, cleaner future for St. Maarten.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sol-completes-1st-commercial-solar-installation-with-nipa