Soldiers from Aruba and Curaçao join Caribbean Strike military drill | THE DAILY HERALD

Naval support ship “Zr. Ms. Pelikaan” transported troops from Aruba to Curaçao.

WILLEMSTAD–More than ninety soldiers from Aruba and Curaçao are currently participating in the joint military training exercise Caribbean Strike, taking place in Curaçao. The exercise began on Tuesday, June 10, and will continue for two weeks at multiple locations, including Wacao, Ascension and Playa Santa Cruz.

Troops from Aruba arrived via naval support ship “Zr. Ms. Pelikaan”, which transported them to Curaçao for the operation. Together with Curaçaoan units, the soldiers are undergoing intensive training in a wide range of military skills, including tactical infiltration, reconnaissance, ambush tactics, offensive manoeuvres, marksmanship and urban combat. Military vehicles are being used to move personnel between different training sites.

Caribbean Strike is part of a broader effort to enhance the professionalism and preparedness of Caribbean military units. According to the Dutch Ministry of Defence, realistic exercises such as this one are vital to improving operational readiness and ensuring troops are capable of responding to emergencies and crises across the region.

The training aims to better equip these units for real-world missions, including disaster response, humanitarian aid and regional security operations.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/soldiers-from-aruba-and-curacao-join-caribbean-strike-military-drill