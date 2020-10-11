Solemn Public meeting of Parliament commemorating the Tenth Anniversary of the attainment of Country Status of Sint Maarten within the Kingdom of the Netherlands; A reflection of 10 years of Country Status. | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The House of Parliament will sit in a Solemn Public meeting on Monday, October 12, 2020. The Public meeting is scheduled for 13.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.

The agenda point is:

10-10-20: Commemorating the Tenth Anniversary of the attainment of Country Status of Sint Maarten within the Kingdom of the Netherlands; A reflection of 10 years of Country Status.

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary session will be held virtually and will be carried out live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, and Parliament’s Facebook page: Parliament of Sint Maarten

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/solemn-public-meeting-of-parliament-commemorating-the-tenth-anniversary-of-the-attainment-of-country-status-of-sint-maarten-within-the-kingdom-of-the-netherlands-a-reflection-of-10-years-of-country-status