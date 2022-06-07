Solemn send off for champion of the constitution Reynold Groeneveldt | THE DAILY HERALD

Mourners paying their last respects to the late Reynold Amando Groeneveldt.





PHILIPSBURG–The late Acting Governor Reynold Amando Groeneveldt, hailed as “a champion of the constitution”, was laid to rest at Mount Pleasant Methodist Cemetery in Philipsburg on Monday following a solemn ceremony at the Philipsburg Methodist Church.



Governor Eugene Holiday described Groeneveldt as a champion of the country’s constitution.

“With his sudden passing on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, his family and with them we, the people of St. Maarten, have suffered a great loss,” Holiday said. “While reflecting, it struck me that he had so many plans. And as I thought about his plans, I saw the person I came to know. He was a knowledgeable, dedicated, kind, generous and loyal person. A person who was always ready to serve. And serve he did.”

Originally an educator, Groeneveldt went on to serve his country with distinction in various capacities. He was a mentor for many, a legal scholar who helped prepare and then helped to expand public knowledge of the constitution. His public service touched many.

“In the past few days, I have heard several persons reminisce about being taught by him in school. I have listened to others speak of his fine qualities as head of the Department of Education. As an educator turned attorney, I have seen the passion with which he defended the cases of his clients. And in the final months of the Netherlands Antilles, as we moved to the constitutional transition of 10-10-10, I experienced him as acting Lieutenant Governor of the Island Territory of St Maarten,” Holiday said.

“Looking back at the summer of 2010 as I prepared to become Governor of St. Maarten, Reynold was a candidate for Acting Governor. As Governor you have a say in who would be the Acting Governor. My choice for Reynold Groeneveldt as Acting Governor to join me in my new function as Governor was my first key decision.

“Looking back, I am very pleased with that decision. As colleagues, we worked well together despite our differing personalities. For example, Reynold was more open and ready to speak in public, while I am much more reserved. But what mattered most to me is that we shared similar values, a passion to serve, and a deep love for country and family.”

Holiday said Groeneveldt’s love for his family, especially his daughter Angela, was evident in many of their conversations.

The late Acting Governor was there for St. Maarten. “Reynold Groeneveldt was there on October 9, 2010, at the break of midnight, as the last Acting Lieutenant Governor, to close the curtain on our status as an Island Territory of the Netherlands Antilles and to usher in St. Maarten’s new status as a country within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.



“He was there on October 10, 2010, to assume the new role as the first Acting Governor of St. Maarten. And he was reappointed in 2016. As the first Acting Governor he gave content to the role and in that capacity my staff and I could always count on him to hold the fort during my absence. I could leave the island, knowing the governorship and island were in good hands.

“He was there throughout the political crises and constitutional challenges which our country faced. As I navigated those challenges, I had the privilege to exchange views with him on hot issues such as the right to dissolve parliament. His profound passion for the office and the issues of governance were evident during many of our conversations behind closed doors. He handled himself with dignity and as a true St. Maartener was always hospitable and generous, always willing to share his time and knowledge.”

Holiday described Groeneveldt as one of the most decent persons he had ever worked with.

“I was saddened to learn of the passing of my colleague, Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt. With his passing St. Maarten has suffered agreat loss.”



Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs said Groeneveldt’s life had been a blessing. “His journey from a student in St. Maarten to the Netherlands, is a testament to the strength of his character and the drive to fulfil his dreams. When I read of his journey from a teacher at Oranje School, to Head of the Education Department of St. Maarten, to studying law while working full time and achieving his law degree, I am convinced that he was what we call a ‘lifelong learner’.”

She said Groeneveldt, or “Groen” as he was affectionately called by his closest friends and colleagues, exuded a gentle, soft-spoken yet strong character. He remained humble throughout his journey, and served in the last 12 years as Acting Governor. He played a key role in the process leading up to the dismantling of the Netherlands Antilles and the setting-up of the new countries within the Kingdom, to which those who served in the trenches with him have attested.



“We thank him for his service. He was a man one could always turn to for legal and political advice, having a good grasp of the St. Maarten dynamic and knowledge of the law. His CV [curriculum vitae – Ed.] mentions in his own words, that his hobbies were, ‘music, computer, and constitutional, administrative and civil service law.’ That speaks volumes to me.

“His love and passion, what he loved to do in his spare time was what he did for a living. And we all know, to work in your passion is never to consider it work. This is what he loved to do, and it appears retirement was not an option,” Jacobs said.

“Mr. Groeneveldt was instrumental in the preparation of the initiative law on amending the drinking age of youth which I presented while I served as Member of Parliament. Mr. Groeneveldt continued to be a sounding board, a reliable source of information, giving advice to persons across party lines, and throughout the organisation, third parties, and, of course, his clients in his private practice since its establishment in 2000.”



Jacobs said Groeneveldt is fondly remembered by his former colleagues in government’s civil service from the Island Territory days, with many expressing their admiration for his meticulous manner of handling all with whom he interacted, the due diligence he executed even when the policies did not exist, and how he stood firm in his convictions.

“We commend the focus, work ethic, perseverance, integrity with which he executed every task, and even at the age of 70 he was ready to take on new responsibilities, he was still dreaming of extending his service to his beloved St. Maarten.

“His life is an example for all, one that encourages us to go for our dreams, regardless of age; to continue to seek self-improvement; to reach out to others and share your talent or skills selflessly; to seek opportunity for growth no matter where you are on the path of your journey: to believe in yourself and always push forward – Semper Pro Grediens.”

Groeneveldt leaves to mourn his wife Glenda Groeneveldt-Smith, daughter Angela Groeneveldt, step-daughters, siblings, close family, friends and loved ones.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/solemn-send-off-for-champion-of-the-constitution-reynold-groeneveldt