Some 13,000 persons to be helped in food programme | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor VSA Omar Ottley projects that 13,000 to 14,000 persons could benefit from the food assistance programme. He gave the estimate during Wednesday’s live Council of Ministers press briefing.

Earlier this week, the minister announced that he received the final approval from the Netherlands for the food assistance programme and further signed the bilateral agreement.

The St. Maarten Development Fund (SMDF) has been enlisted to coordinate and execute the programme. Ottley said on Wednesday that the SMDF has already begun registrations.

The food assistance programme is projected to continue for the next two months with a possibility to extend for an additional two months.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/some-13-000-persons-to-be-helped-in-food-programme