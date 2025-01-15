Some MPs say draft budget lacks vision, pepper govt. with questions | THE DAILY HERALD

MPs and Ministers in Parliament on Tuesday.

PHILIPSBURG–“Lacking vision and substance” were amongst the words used by some Members of Parliament (MPs) on Tuesday to describe the draft 2025 budget presented by government on Monday.

MPs also peppered government with questions on a range of issues, including the spiralling crime situation and traffic congestion, garbage concerns and immigration issues. MPs had a mixed reaction to the draft budget, with several MPs criticising various aspects and some lauding some aspects of it.

National Alliance (NA) MPs Darryl York and Egbert Doran as well as United People’s (UP) party MP Omar Ottley all agreed that the draft budget lacked vision.

York said he saw many plans, but no vision. He said also that some ministers were presenting plans that were not budgeted for and he cautioned ministers to not announce initiatives prematurely without first having a plan in place.

Doran said the budget is not correct, it lacks substance, and contains no vision. Ottley shared similar sentiments, saying he failed to see the vision.

Democratic Party (DP) MP Viren Kotai and Party for Progress (PFP) MP Raeyhon Peterson were amongst those who lauded the alignment of some of the budget presentations amongst the ministers, with Peterson calling this a “breath of fresh air,” compared to past budgets, while DP MP Sarah Wescot-Williams shared the optimism expressed by ministers.

Ottley

MP Ottley said government is on autopilot, noting that the administration makes an excuse that they could not come with new policy-generating measures but re-prioritisation could occur. He said ministers have been there since May and their priorities should be reflected. Even if it cannot be completed in 2025, monies can be used to get us closer to each new policy, new law, new research, etc.

“But this government is on autopilot. I am failing to see the vision. However, perhaps Minister Brug, Minister Gumbs and Minister Tackling will spruce this government up a bit of direction because it is lacking at the moment,” said Ottley. He asked a number of questions, including about the quad-demic threat, that he had raised in a press release recently.

Lewis

Nation Opportunity Wealth (NOW) MP Lyndon Lewis’ questions included queries on the status of the reinstatement of civil servants who were placed on non-active status following the conclusion of the parliamentary term on February 10, 2024, and September 19, 2024; the number of business licences issued for 2024 and how much BTP owes government.

He also asked about issues related to the integration of environmental protection and responsible use of natural resources; the landfill, garbage situation, waste to energy; the crime situation and many other questions.

Lacroes

UP MP Francisco Lacroes expressed concerns about the student housing problem in the Netherlands. Lacroes asked what role the minister envisions for the St. Maarten House in The Hague as it pertains to student housing issues, student preparation and guidance, and maintaining a database of professionals qualified to fill key positions locally. He wanted to know about the average number of new students travelling to the Netherlands on “the students flight” and the role of the St. Maarten House.

He asked whether any consideration will be given to secure homes to house students at least for their first two years. He also asked about issues related to CBA, NIPA and other educational matters as well as on price control on the basket of goods; businesses, directors, operation, vending permits/licenses; manpower issues at the TEATT Department of Inspection; about the new policy on public transport; and about the garbage situation, amongst many other questions.

Wever

Unified Resilient St Maarten Movement (URSM) MP Christopher Wever, who was brief in his questioning, spoke about information received from a small business owner who

said one of the major banks would raise their credit card terminal fee this year from $40 to $60, and the e-commerce from $20 to $40.

Wever said small businesses are already facing challenges, as they are not able to compete to the extent of big businesses and asked how the ministry can regulate these fees to ensure small businesses are not overcharged to allow them a fair chance to survive.

Wever asked about decisions taken regarding Lotto booths from 2021 to 2024; road signage; the plan to ensure that those driving without helmet and/or number plate get a fine; and the safety and tint on vehicles.

Irion

NA MP Ardwell Irion commended efforts to promote the island and stimulate tourism in the off-peak (low) season. However, he raised several critical questions and concerns. Irion questioned how the responsible minister managed to secure “millions” of guilders or dollars to support the Soul Beach Festival despite there being no approved budget at the time.

He pointed out the apparent contradiction between finding large sums for a festival and the frequent government statement that there is “no money” when it comes to other essential payments. According to MP Irion, when it comes to paying teachers, providing school subsidies and meeting potential payment obligations for Justice workers, the government’s position has often been that there is no approved budget, hence no available funds.

This disparity in funding priorities led him to question whether the money was truly unavailable or if it was a matter of how the government chose to allocate resources.

Irion also questioned whether French St. Martin contributed its share to the expenses involved in the Soul Beach Festival or if the bill was solely carried by the Government of Dutch St. Maarten. He acknowledges the importance of attracting tourism during the low season, but insists that teachers, schools, and justice workers should not be sidelined, especially if funding can be made available for large-scale events like the Soul Beach Festival.

York

NA MP Darryl York raised serious concerns about government’s financial priorities, highlighting the contradiction between new taxes on citizens and the millions in lottery fees waived for wealthy individuals. York pointed out that while critical sectors like education, health, and justice are facing substantial budget cuts, totalling millions of dollars, the government is forgiving millions owed by those with influence.

He highlighted a $6 million waiver granted to an individual, raising questions about the decision-making process and the criteria used to decide who receives such waivers. “We must ensure that our systems are not influenced by interlopers with political connections, so fairness and equality prevail for all citizens,” he said, emphasising the importance of transparency and integrity in government actions.

York specifically mentioned the $6 million waiver granted to a single individual, questioning how such decisions are made and whether political connections played a role. “If you’re a big campaign donor to a certain top vote-getter, this seems like a big return on investment,” he said, suggesting that those with political ties are being given special treatment.

York also questioned the disparity in how financial decisions are approached. He noted that tax reforms and utility relief often require lengthy studies and extended discussions, while multimillion-dollar fee waivers seem to be approved swiftly with minimal review.

He highlighted the growing inequality between how the average person and the wealthy are treated under current government policies. While the average citizen faces rising taxes and increased financial burdens, the wealthy continue to benefit from preferential treatment, with millions in fees waived.

York also raised concerns about potential favouritism, suggesting that political connections might influence such decisions.

Jansen-Webster

URSM MP Veronica Jansen-Webster said the main issues at the top of residents’ mind right now are the rise in crime, the garbage situation and motorbike/scooter accidents.

“People don’t feel safe any more. Right now, it is as if we really don’t have to leave the house we don’t. This phenomenon will affect our economy, as people will not venture out to establishments where they would spend money and those businesses would pay TOT to government,” said Jansen-Webster.

“Yesterday, I read about a warning issued by a Canadian entity to beware when coming to St. Maarten. There are numerous social media postings about crime in St. Maarten. St. Maarten is being seen globally as a crime-ridden country, a country where crime is out of control.”

She asked the Justice Minister whether she feels as though crime is out of control in St. Maarten at this time? “I heard the minister of justice speak about plans and measures that will be put in place to combat crime. The minister pointed out the purchase of cameras as one of the measures being taken. But can the minister tell us more about the plan? Tell the people of St. Maarten concrete measures that will be taken that will make us feel secure again.”

Regarding the scooter riders, she said if people don’t experience it first-hand, they don’t understand what motorists go through as drivers after being hit by these scooters who do not have any insurance. Jansen-Webster asked for assurance that this problem will be solved and in what time frame. She also asked about a number of other issues.

Several other MPs also asked questions and made remarks on Tuesday, including DP MP Sarah Wescot-Williams, PFP MP Ludmila de Weever and NA MP Ebert Doran.

