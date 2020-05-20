Sonesta Resorts to use anti-pathogen technology in sanitisation programme | THE DAILY HERALD

~ On property doctor to be available ~

PHILIPSBURG–Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten has launched PureCare, the company’s new sanitization programme to ensure the wellbeing, health and safety of employees and guests, addressing the concerns of COVID-19.

PureCare has been developed following best practices from the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA), St Maarten’s Ministry of Public Health and validated by local experts for maximum efficacy.

Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten will use “a highly effective and long-lasting treatment,” which involves a multi-step electrostatic application and coating process that works to immediately kill and prevent future pathogens from living on treated surfaces. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for direct contact food surfaces – making it ideal for the hospitality industry – the antimicrobial coating system has been proven to neutralize and constantly reduce pathogens by 99% on treated surfaces even after routine cleaning, it was stated in a press release.

PureCare by Sonesta Resorts will encompass all areas of both resorts including guestrooms, lobby areas, reception, meetings and convention spaces, fitness centre, public restrooms, elevators, corridors, bars, restaurants, spa and kid’s club, as well as the back of house employee-only areas.

The overall PureCare protocol will include the following initiatives:

Employee protocols

Team members reporting for work will pass over a chemical mat to disinfect footwear, go through a thorough disinfection process for clothing and personal effects and undergo daily temperature checks. Staff will be assigned to fixed shifts that do not meet or overlap during changeovers to contain the spread of a possible infection.

All staff will wear personal protective equipment (PPE) including, but not limited to, KN95 masks and gloves as well as face shields for designated positions.

Overall guest, employee safety measures

The resort has an on-property doctor and a hospitality industry health and safety expert trained in mitigating the risks of spreading viruses. An appropriate set of procedures in accordance with St. Maarten’s Ministry of Health and CDC guidelines is in place, should an employee or guest test positive for COVID-19.

Further, physical barriers will be placed strategically in high traffic areas including the lobby, restaurants and indoor common areas wherever safe social distancing cannot be maintained, defined at six feet, or two meters, as well as limiting the occupancy in elevators. Physical distancing between guests not traveling together will be encouraged and guests are required to wear masks whenever appropriate social distancing cannot be maintained.

Welcome/Check in

Guests will be urged to use mobile check in and check out to limit front desk interaction and for those not paying with a mobile app, we have new TAP credit card machines as a touchless option. An infrared surveillance system will take guests’ temperature upon arrival and whenever accessing certain areas of the resort. Social distancing floor markers will be placed in all high traffic areas and new lobby furniture layout will further support social distancing requirements. Safety screens will be installed at all service desks and one check agent will be assigned at each station that will be disinfected after each shift. Check-in will be moved to 4:00pm to allow time for enhanced cleaning measures.

Guests will receive sealed welcome packages with contactless room access bracelets and are further encouraged to use their Smartphones to stay up-to-date on resort information with the Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten app. Guests will enjoy larger shuttles that will ensure safe social distancing, each fully cleaned after each use and the exterior of guests’ luggage will be fully disinfected upon arrival.

Restaurants and bars

The resorts will enable guests to use a QR code when viewing restaurant menus. A redesign of the resorts’ buffet restaurant will eliminate all multi-touch points, manage guest flow and maintain social distancing. All restaurant floor plans will be redesigned to optimize social distancing from groups or families not traveling together and expanded, outdoor seating will be added to restaurants and bars.

A dedicated sanitation staff will be assigned to disinfect tables and chairs and other touch points after each seating.

Accommodations, hygiene

A welcome amenity kit will include facemasks, hand sanitizer and gloves for guests to use during their stay. All guest rooms will be fully treated with antimicrobial solution with electrostatic application. Non-essential items from the room will be eliminated including magazines, decorative pillows and other items. Pool towels will be placed in room to avoid contact with pool attendants. Guests will be encouraged to use their Smartphones to control their televisions.

Housekeeping staff will wear PPE including masks, face shields, gloves and shoe guards at all times. The staff will follow a strict sanitation procedure and checklist to ensure a deep clean of high touch points in all guest rooms including lamps, light switches and electronic controls; handles and knobs on doors, thermostat, closets, drawers and drapery pull handles; also bathroom surfaces including toilet handles, seats, shower/tub controls and sink faucets.

Bath amenities, furniture, hard surfaces, safe, iron and ironing board and in-room beverage amenities such as ice bucket, mini bar, coffee maker will also be paid specific attention. Further, all multi-touch items including, but not limited to, telephones, TV remote controls and alarm clocks will be sanitized and sealed.

A thorough steam cleaning and antimicrobial treatment will be done on mattresses and curtains between stays, along with a deep clean of bed and bedding including all bed linens, duvet covers, pillow cases and sheets. A clean seal will be placed on rooms after inspection by a supervisor.

The resort experience

Lobby and all public area furniture and soft furnishings will be spaced safely according to social distancing requirements and treated with the antimicrobial coating system. Public touch points such as elevator buttons, handrails and door handles will be constantly sanitized and public restrooms will receive an increased regimented cleaning with HALT, a hospital-grade cleaner. Hand sanitizer or disinfectant wipes will be available throughout the resorts and at each elevator and the resorts are installing foot door openers where needed, to eliminate touch points and add additional safety measures.

The resorts will feature a larger man-made beach area allowing for comfortable social distancing. All beach and pool sun loungers are serviced with the antimicrobial treatment, are regularly disinfected between use and are placed six feet or two metres apart in sets, so groups traveling together can safely enjoy their time together.

The Serenity Spa will abide by all new hygiene and sanitation protocols and appropriate social distancing measures, offering a new treatment menu reflecting enhanced safety precautions.

“Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten welcomes guests when they will be ready to travel offering peace of mind that all health and hygiene procedures are in place; a safe haven to ensure the future security and wellbeing without compromising comfort for an enjoyable vacation experience,” the release said.

Sonesta Resorts St. Maarten includes the all-inclusive, adults-only Sonesta Ocean Point Resort and the all-inclusive, family focused Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino and Spa.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sonesta-resorts-to-use-anti-pathogen-technology-in-sanitisation-programme