Shooting in Grand Case claims one fatality, and one injured | THE DAILY HERALD

GRAND CASE—A shooting in Grand Case on Friday night has claimed the life of one individual and another person was shot, receiving at least two bullet wounds, the prosecutor confirmed.

The incident took place at around midnight at the intersection at Rue des Écoles and Passage des Écoles, according to the Gendarmerie. The injured individual was treated at the scene and rushed to hospital but his condition was not known.

An investigation into a homicide and attempted homicide has been opened and entrusted to the Gendarmerie’s research unit.

