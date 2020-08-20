Soroptimist’s 39th Anniversary observed with church service | THE DAILY HERALD

Club members with Patron Rosena Brooks.

ANGUILLA–Members of Soroptimist International of Anguilla celebrated the 39th anniversary of the Club on Sunday, August 16. They attended an inspiring service at the Bethel Methodist Church led by Dr. Karl Dawson.

At the luncheon, held at the Soroptimist Centre, President Yolande Richardson welcomed members and spoke of past members who were the foundation of the Club. Toasts were made by members with Soroptimist Lisa Gumbs proposing a toast to the Soroptimists of Great Britain and Ireland, Oluwakemi Banks toasting Soroptimists of Anguilla and Patron Rosena Brooks honouring the guests who had joined members for the lunch.

An inspiring poem, “I am Woman” by Helen Reddy was read by Soroptimist Lavon Hoyoung.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/soroptimist-s-39th-anniversary-observed-with-church-service