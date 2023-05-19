Soroptimists International donate to Safe Haven | THE DAILY HERALD

Soroptimist board members pictured with Safe Haven Caretaker Shelley Gordon (sitting third from left) and Safe Haven Director Rashida Boyrard (standing fifth from left).

MARIGOT–Board members from Soroptimists International of St. Martin recently received the Director of Safe Haven Rashida Boyrard and Caretaker Shelley Gordon to make a donation to the St. Maarten-based shelter, a long wished-for action that could not be accomplished before due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prior to that Hurricane Irma.

Soroptimist President Amique Bryan noted funds raised from the “Balade Dînatoire” (walk and refreshments) on International Women’s Day through Marigot on the theme of fighting against gender inequality made it possible to make the donation. Instead of giving a monetary donation, hygiene products were given as requested.

On February 11, Soroptimists organised a carnival-themed fund raiser at the Bridge Café in Sandy Ground to support young women, with or without children, who lack resources and are often victims of domestic violence. It was also an occasion to raise funds for the 7th edition of the Elcie Claire Prize, an annual award given to the best science student at Collège Mont des Accords.

The Safe Haven Foundation receives female victims of domestic violence and is a voice for those who suffer in silence.

Safe Haven is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend with two events. Today, Friday, May 19, it is holding a Gender-Based Violence Workshop at Carl’s Unique Inn Conference room in Orange Grove, Cole Bay, from 9:00am to 1:00pm in collaboration with HIAS Aruba, and on Saturday, May 20, organising a gender-based violence community seminar in the Belair Community Centre, Cay Hill, from 6:00pm to 10:00pm.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/soroptimists-international-donate-to-safe-haven