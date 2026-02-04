Soul Beach Music Festival moves to Curaçao in 2026 | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–The Soul Beach Music Festival has announced that the popular Caribbean festival is moving to Curaçao in 2026. “New island. Same vibes. Bigger energy,” the announcement read.

The festival began in St. Maarten as the Sinbad Soul Music Festival in 1995 and later became an annual feature of Aruba’s tourism offerings for nearly 25 years, usually held during Memorial Day weekend. The festival returned to St. Maarten last year but faced massive controversy, with several MPs questioning various aspects of the event including government’s contribution and its impact on the country’s economy.

Soul Beach organisers told fans in the announcement: “Pack your bags—we're jettin to Curaçao! Curaçao's stunning beaches, rich culture, and warm Caribbean spirit are the perfect home for the Soul Beach Experience. The DJs you love. The people you vibe with. The memories you've been making for years—now on one of the most breathtaking islands in the Caribbean. Same Soul Beach energy. New Caribbean paradise.”

TEATT Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten had said in November 2025 that there were “currently no discussions or agreements in place for the 2026 edition of the Soul Beach Music Festival.”

She cited the ongoing budget process, noting, “I can’t in good conscience have any kind of agreement in place with Soul Beach given this situation we have right now. So, no, there is no agreement in place, no discussion yet with Soul Beach for 2026.”

Minister Heyliger-Marten had requested the Social and Economic Council (SER) to conduct an independent assessment of the festival’s social and economic impact. The findings, she said in October 2025, show that the festival positively affects St. Maarten’s economy, including “increased visitor arrivals, hotel occupancy, local spending, and employment throughout the festival period.”

Soul Beach fans are now encouraged to secure tickets for the Curaçao edition through the festival website. “Who’s ready to ride the wave to Soul Beach Curaçao?” the announcement by organisers said.

