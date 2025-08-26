Southwest Airlines to launch daily service to St. Maarten in 2026 | THE DAILY HERALD

The new routes will connect St. Maarten to more than 45 U.S. cities.

PHILIPSBURG–St. Maarten’s tourism industry is set to receive a significant boost in 2026 as Southwest Airlines announced it will begin scheduled flights to Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) for the first time in the company’s history.

The United States (U.S.) based low-cost carrier will launch daily nonstop flights from Orlando, Florida, beginning April 7, 2026, followed shortly by weekend service from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI). The routes will connect the island to more than 45 U.S. cities through Southwest’s extensive domestic network.

Southwest is one of the most recognized airlines in the United States, and their arrival will open St. Maarten to a broader segment of travelers who may not have considered the island before. This new service strengthens U.S. market presence, which is vital to St. Maarten’ s economy.

Southwest becomes the first major U.S. carrier to announce new service to St. Maarten since the pandemic, joining existing U.S. operators such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue, and United. The competition is expected to benefit travelers with more flight options and competitive fares.

Orlando and Baltimore are strategic gateways: Orlando is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S., while Baltimore provides key access to the Washington, D.C. region and the broader Northeast corridor.

For Southwest Airlines, St. Maarten is the first new international destination added in more than four years. The announcement comes as Southwest also revealed a new international partnership with EVA Air of Taiwan, expanding its global connectivity.

Tickets for the new St. Maarten service go on sale this week at Southwest.com.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/southwest-airlines-to-launch-daily-service-to-st-maarten-in-2026