Spain, Germany added to travel restrictions list | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs announced on Thursday that the travel restrictions list via air and sea to St. Maarten has been further updated as of March 12, to include Spain and Germany which have large COVID-19 clusters.

On Wednesday, the travel restrictions were upgraded from 14 to 21 days. Passengers and airline crew who have been in China (People’s Republic), Hong Kong (SAR China), Iran, Italy, Japan, Korea (Rep.), Macao (SAR China), Singapore, Spain and Germany in the past 21 days, are not allowed to transit or enter St. Maarten.

This does not apply to nationals of the Kingdom of the Netherlands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao, The Netherlands, St. Eustatius, Saba and St. Maarten); and this does not apply to residents of St. Maarten.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) Chair and the Department of Foreign Affairs are currently in discussions with Kingdom partners, French counterparts and other international stakeholders to determine how best to protect St. Maarten from passengers who have travelled to infected cities within these countries and will update the public accordingly as soon as enough information has been garnered to take a decision in this regard, it was stated in a press release issued late Thursday evening.

“The protection of the people of St. Maarten remains the government’s highest priority in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which remains an evolving situation on a daily basis.”

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/spain-germany-added-to-travel-restrictions-list