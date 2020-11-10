Spanner wants end to proxy voting in Statia | THE DAILY HERALD

Clockwise from left: State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops, a member of his delegation, DP leader and Island Council Member Adelka Spanner and Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Democratic Party (DP) leader and Island Council Member Adelka Spanner wants to see an end to proxy voting in St. Eustatius. She conveyed her sentiments on this during a meeting with Dutch State Secretary of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops during his recent visit to St. Eustatius.

Spanner said the total number of proxy votes cast in the October 21 Island Council Election stood at 38 per cent (613). She said it was primarily the younger generation who made use of proxy voting.

“In my mind there is no doubt that proxy voting in Statia has once again been abused and should be abolished as was done under Antillean law. I am looking forward to the results of a full review of this matter,” Spanner said.

She also spoke about the steps required for the restoration of full democratic government in Statia and the communication that has taken place between herself and the government commissioners, which she said was going very well.

“We are briefed regularly with the COVID-19 updates and any other business that is forthcoming. In the Island Council I am focused on supporting positive initiatives to quickly re-establish full democratic government,” Spanner said.

Knops told Spanner that Statia cannot carry an autonomous status. He said bigger countries such as Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten, which have many more inhabitants, are encountering many issues and Statia only has about 4,000 inhabitants.

“As we continue to build a better more developed Statia, we of the Democratic Party are conscious of our real challenges brought about by our small scale and size. It is my view that our time and energy is better spent focusing on improving our living conditions, lives, and livelihood of our citizens,” Spanner said, adding that it would be a pity if 10 years from now everyone looks back and concludes that development opportunities for Statia have been missed because of ongoing differences or disputes.

She also raised the issue of the 250-year celebration of the commemoration of Statia’s historic first salute to the American flag and the coordination with national and local administrations. Spanner said it is already planned for the US President to visit St. Eustatius in 2026.

Knops encouraged people on the island to promote the island to US investors and tourists. He said this could be done not by seeking mass tourism, but by positioning the island as one with broad historical significance.

Spanner also expressed gratitude to Knops on behalf of her party for improvements they have seen to government’s administration, roads and F.D. Roosevelt Airport, as well as their continued support for education, healthcare, justice affairs and other projects currently being executed or that have concluded.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/spanner-wants-end-to-proxy-voting-in-statia