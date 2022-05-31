Speakers emphasise unity at Anguilla Day Parade | THE DAILY HERALD

March past of police with Governor Dileeni Daniel Selvaratnam and Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster at the podium.



ANGUILLA–For the first time in three years the Anguilla Day celebration included a parade at the Ronald Webster Park. It was held with the theme, “Standing proudly 55 years later, united we make Anguilla greater,” and the speakers emphasised the need for unity as the island goes forward.

The programme was chaired by teacher Dana Connor who welcomed all to the park. The Royal Anguilla Police Force and the Community Band were in full force leading the parade. However, there was a distinct lack of uniformed contingents with just a few cadets, pathfinders, boys brigade, girls brigade and guides. The small numbers were probably due to the continuing cases of coronavirus COVID-19 being seen on the island.

Monday Mix Ensemble.

Police in final march past.

Police dance manoeuvres.

Premier Ellis Lorenzo Webster inspected the parade members escorted by Commanding Officer Inspector Millett. The police members are known for their precision manoeuvres, but this year they surprised all with a “dance” presentation set to lively music. It was well done and much appreciated by the audience.

Governor Dileeni Daniel Selvaratnam wished all a “joyous and blessed Anguilla Day” noting that the theme is fitting as it encourages reflection on the Anguilla Revolution. She said there were three aspects of Anguilla Day – remembrance, recognition and celebration. She said the remembrance is for the Anguillians who paved the way for Anguilla’s future and worked together to achieve what the island wanted. She congratulated the four awardees and recognised their achievements, in nursing for two of the recipients, Irma Geneva Carty and Joan Harriet Carty and in sport for the other two, Shara Proctor and Zharnel Hughes.

Leader of the Opposition Cora Richardson Hodge was next to make an address. She said she was honoured to greet everyone on the 55th anniversary. She referred to the revolution when Anguillians rebelled against poor conditions, describing it as a just and noble cause. She said that the theme encourages us to make Anguilla even greater and acknowledged the fact that there is more work to be done. She cited the need to make sure that Anguilla’s children are prepared to succeed in life. She said that Anguillians must retain their qualities of being hard working, resilient, and proud, noting that a unified approach is still applicable. “Let us remember our past and work towards a better future,” she concluded.

Premier Webster congratulated the awardees, noting that Proctor and Hughes are ambassadors for Anguilla. He thanked God for sparing the island from hurricanes and protecting the island during the pandemic. He thanked the uniformed organisations, frontline workers, hospitality workers, the good corporate citizens who gave concessions during the pandemic, the United Kingdom government for monetary and technical support as well as supplying the vaccines, and the people of Anguilla for their support for his government.

Webster said that unity was the cornerstone of the revolution, that unity is strength, and we unite to honour the revolutionary leaders. He said that only through unity of purpose can we achieve our goals, and he stressed the importance of commitment, unity and patriotism. He urged everyone to stand proud together and make Anguilla better.

Entertainment was provided by a group from the Orealia Kelly Primary School choral speaking group, and the Monday Mix Ensemble steel pan group led by Dumpa Martin. The four awardees were presented with the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s certificate by the governor, and premier assisted by Miss Anguilla 1975, Hazel Daniels.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/speakers-emphasise-unity-at-anguilla-day-parade