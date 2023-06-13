Special Education Secondary School coming to SMVTS | THE DAILY HERALD

PHILIPSBURG–Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS) Rodolphe Samuel informed the general public about the introduction of a Secondary School for Special Education at St. Maarten Vocational Training School (SMVTS), in a press release on Tuesday.

“This ground-breaking initiative aims to meet the unique needs of students with diverse learning abilities and create an inclusive and supportive environment for their educational journey,” said the release.

Samuel was proud to announce this initiative as part of the ongoing commitment to ensuring that every student has access to quality education, allowing them to excel academically and grow personally.

Currently, the student population at SMVTS includes pupils coming from Prins Willem-Alexander Primary School (PWAS), students who have qualified for placement in Labor-Oriented Education (LOE)/Work Oriented Education AGO after testing, students who did not meet placement requirements for Practical Basic Learning Path PKL/Practical Basic Learning Path PBL, and students from other secondary schools who for various reasons were expelled.

Due to the students’ varying IQ levels, there is a need for SMVTS to provide comprehensive secondary-level education to all levels.

The plan is to separate the students into two groups (two schools).

Students who have demonstrated the ability to be able to successfully complete the Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education (PSVE)/Preparatory Secondary Vocational Education VSBO programme will continue their education with the VSBO programme delivered at SMVTS and students who meet the profile of AGO students or are otherwise defined as Special Education students will continue their programme at SMVTS in a Secondary School for Special Education, which will eventually be moved to another location.

Making this possible will require additional financial and infrastructural plans, as well as human resources and materials to ensure optimal implementation.

In answer to the motion in Parliament of March 24, this proposal regarding the establishment of a Secondary School for Special Education in St. Maarten has been drafted, to finalise the process of awarding official status to St. Maarten Vocational School. This was reported to Parliament on June 12, with an action plan as was requested by Parliament, according to the release.

This proposal includes an implementation plan, information campaign, professional development plan for teachers, and finally the testing and placement of students.

“As the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport works to introduce a Secondary School for Special Education at SMVTS and to improve the provision of Special Needs and Inclusive Education on the island, the support and cooperation of the community of St. Maarten are sincerely appreciated and recognised,” the release concluded.

