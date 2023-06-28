Special stamps mark abolition anniversary | THE DAILY HERALD

Designed by local artist

WILLEMSTAD–A unique series of stamps created by Curaçao’s Cpost International has been released to commemorate 160 years since the end of slavery in the Dutch Caribbean. They highlight significant events and individuals who fought for freedom and equality in a design by local artist Avantia Damberg.

On July 1 Curaçao will mark the abolition anniversary and Cpost seized the occasion to issue six stamps that also contribute to social and cultural education.

They draw attention to crucial historical events, such as the French Revolution in 1789 and the struggle for freedom in Saint Domingue in 1793. The series also highlights the massive uprising in Coro, Venezuela, led by José Leonardo Chirino, and the fight for freedom in Curaçao in 1795, led by Tula.

On July 1, 1863, the Netherlands officially abolished slavery and this year, the Dutch kingdom commemorates 160 years since the abolition of slavery (de facto 150 years for Suriname). This commemoration comes shortly after the Dutch government’s official apology on December 19, 2022, for the crimes against humanity committed during slavery and the slave trade.

The first stamp depicts the Kenepa Plantation House, where the struggle for freedom began in 1795. Others include images such as the “Moketa di Lucha” (Fist of the Struggle), a portrait of an Afro-Caribbean woman, and images symbolising the transatlantic slave trade.

It is important to realise that the fight for justice, equality, and against discrimination continues, said Cpost. The series emphasises the value of remembering history and working towards a community where everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/special-stamps-mark-abolition-anniversary