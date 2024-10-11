Special Tropical Weather Outlook | THE DAILY HERALD

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

910 AM EDT Fri Oct 11 2024

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

Special outlook issued to update discussion of the disturbance near the Cabo Verde Islands (AL94).

Active Systems:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Leslie, located over the central subtropical Atlantic Ocean.

1. Near the Cabo Verde Islands (AL94):

Updated: Very recent satellite-derived wind data indicate that winds to tropical storm force are oc-curring over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands in association with an area of low pressure centered near the southwestern portion of the archipelago. However, the satellite data showed that the circu-lation is elongated, and the associated shower and thunderstorm activity remains disorganized. Some additional development is possible, and a short-lived tropical storm could form while the sys-tem moves westward or west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph across the Cabo Verde Islands and eastern tropical Atlantic today. On Saturday, environmental conditions are forecast to become less conducive, and further development appears unlikely after that time. Regardless of development, winds to tropical storm force and areas of heavy rain are likely to continue over portions of the Cabo Verde Islands through tonight. For additional information on this system, including gale warnings, please see High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…50 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…50 percent.

Forecaster Berg

