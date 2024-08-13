SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 06 | THE DAILY HERALD

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 06
…TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT…
…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
…A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…
DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 13
13th August, 2024 TIME: 5:15 PM (15:15UTC)
At 5:00 PM
• Tropical Storm Ernesto was located at 18.0N 64.1W, or approximately 65 miles west of St. Maarten.
• This system is moving west northwestward at 18 mph (30 km/h) with maximum sustained winds at
60 mph (95 km/h) and higher gusts.
• Ernesto could be a hurricane tonight as it passes northeast of Puerto Rico.
• Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185km) from the center.
• Ernesto is currently at its closest to St. Maarten.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS FOR ST. MAARTEN:
• Seas: Rough seas (up to 12 feet) will gradually subside as Ernesto moves further away. A Small Craft
Warning remains in effect until further notice. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to
avoid open waters.
• Weather: Generally overcast, with scattered showers, (2 to 4 inches of accumulated rainfall) and
windy with thunderstorms. A gradual improvement is anticipated by Wednesday. Residents should
remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution.
• Wind gusts of 60mph were recorded at the airport this afternoon.
Forecast Section 502A
Meteorological Department St. Maarten
Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/special-weather-bulletin-06
View comments
Hide comments