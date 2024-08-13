SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 06 | THE DAILY HERALD

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 06

…TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT…

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

…A FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

DATE ISSUED: Tuesday, 13

13th August, 2024 TIME: 5:15 PM (15:15UTC)

At 5:00 PM

• Tropical Storm Ernesto was located at 18.0N 64.1W, or approximately 65 miles west of St. Maarten.

• This system is moving west northwestward at 18 mph (30 km/h) with maximum sustained winds at

60 mph (95 km/h) and higher gusts.

• Ernesto could be a hurricane tonight as it passes northeast of Puerto Rico.

• Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 115 miles (185km) from the center.

• Ernesto is currently at its closest to St. Maarten.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS FOR ST. MAARTEN:

• Seas: Rough seas (up to 12 feet) will gradually subside as Ernesto moves further away. A Small Craft

Warning remains in effect until further notice. Small craft operators and swimmers are advised to

avoid open waters.

• Weather: Generally overcast, with scattered showers, (2 to 4 inches of accumulated rainfall) and

windy with thunderstorms. A gradual improvement is anticipated by Wednesday. Residents should

remain vigilant and exercise extreme caution.

• Wind gusts of 60mph were recorded at the airport this afternoon.

Forecast Section 502A

Meteorological Department St. Maarten

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/special-weather-bulletin-06