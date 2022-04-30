SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN | THE DAILY HERALD

…A HEAVY RAINFALL & FLOOD WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN THROUGH 6 PM SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 2022…

Meteorological Department St. Maarten

DATE ISSUED: Saturday, April 30, 2022 TIME ISSUED: 09:00 AM

Abundant moisture and instability associated with a surface trough will account for cloudy to overcast skies, scattered showers, and possible isolated thunderstorms across St. Maarten. Showers are predicted to become moderate to heavy at times.

Heavy showers may lead to localized street flooding over sections of the island. Residents and users of areas prone to flooding are therefore urged to exercise caution.

In case there are lightning strikes very close to your location (loud thunder, less than three seconds between lightning discharge and thunder), switch off and disconnect any sensitive electronic equipment. Also disconnect any phone line from your computer.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Definitions:

A Special Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of fire department and police authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Precautionary statement means that there is a slight possibility (< 30% chance) of occurrence within the next 8 to 24 hours.

A Heavy Rainfall Watch is an announcement when heavy rainfall is evident within the following hours.

A Heavy Rainfall Advisory is an announcement when heavy rains are about to occur or occurring already but are not strong enough to require a warning.

A Heavy Rainfall Warning is an announcement when heavy rains are about to occur or are occurring already.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/special-weather-bulletin-26