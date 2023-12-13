SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN | THE DAILY HERALD

Meteorological Department St. Maarten

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 13th December 2023

TIME ISSUED: 6:30am (10:00 UTC)

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN THROUGH 6AM, SATURDAY, 16TH DE-CEMBER 2023…

Strong winds and very rough seas will persist through the next few days with waves peaking at 13 feet. Hence, a small craft warning is now in effect until further notice.

Small craft operators, swimmers and coastal facility owners are advised to exercise extreme caution and take necessary action, particularly along the northern and eastern shores. Persons with interests along the coast should secure their interests where possible.

As a result of the large breaking waves, hazardous conditions can be expected on

our north- and east-facing shores. Other sections of our coasts could also

experience locally rough seas.

Some coastal flooding is also possible in a few spots and owners of coastal facilities should try to pro-tect their possessions against destructive waves, wherever this is possible.

FORECASTER: CONNOR

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/special-weather-bulletin-27