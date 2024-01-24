SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN | THE DAILY HERALD

DATE ISSUED: Wednesday, 24th January 2024 TIME ISSUED: 6:30am (10:00 UTC)

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

Strong winds and rough seas will persist through the next few days with waves peaking at 11 feet. Hence, the Small Craft Advisory has been upgraded to a Small Craft Warning until further notice.

Interests along the coast, such as small craft-operators, coastal facility owners and swimmers, should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising extreme caution.

As a result of the large breaking waves, hazardous conditions can be expected on our north- and east-facing shores. Other sections of our coasts could also experience locally rough seas.

Some coastal flooding is also possible in a few spots and owners of coastal facilities should try to pro-tect their possessions against destructive waves, wherever this is possible.

FORECASTER: CONNOR

A Special Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be de-scribed in a weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring.

A Small Craft Warning means that winds above 33 kts and/or waves above 10 feet are expected with-in 6 hours or is already occurring.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/special-weather-bulletin-28