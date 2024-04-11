SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN | THE DAILY HERALD

…A SMALL CRAFT WARNING IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

DATE ISSUED: Thursday, 11th April 2024

TIME ISSUED: 6:30am (10:00 UTC)

A tight surface pressure gradient will maintain high winds through the next few days. Rough seas, up to 10 feet, are also expected through the next few days. Hence the Small Craft Advisory has been upgraded to a Small Craft Warning.

Interests along the coast, such as small craft-operators, coastal facility owners and swimmers, should take the necessary actions to preserve life and property while exercising extreme caution.

As a result of the large breaking waves, hazardous conditions can be expected o our north- and east-facing shores Other sections of our coasts could also experience locally rough seas.

Some coastal flooding is also possible in a few spots and owners of coastal facilities should try to protect their possessions against destructive waves, wherever this is possible.

FORECASTER: CONNOR

A Special Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause genera inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring.

A Small Craft Warning means that winds above 33 kts and/or waves above 10 feet are expected within 6 hours or is already occurring.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/special-weather-bulletin-29