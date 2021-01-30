SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN | THE DAILY HERALD

…A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY AND A HIGH SURF WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. MAARTEN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE…

Hazardous, northerly swells will spread through the northeastern Caribbean passages and into the tropical north Atlantic waters throughout the weekend. Sea conditions are forecast to deteriorate from tonight through early next week with the largest swells expected Saturday night through Sunday night.

As a result of the large breaking swells, hazardous conditions can be expected on our north and eastern facing shores. Other sections of our coasts could also experience locally rough seas. Some coastal flooding is also possible in a few spots and owners of coastal facilities should try to protect their possessions against destructive waves, wherever this is possible.

Swells up to 9 feet are expected during this forecast period. A further deterioration is predicted with waves peaking near 12 feet on Sunday.

A small craft advisory and a high surf warning has been issued for St. Maarten. As conditions continue to deteriorate over the weekend the Small Craft Advisory will be upgraded to a Warning when warranted. Small craft operators and sea bathers should remain vigilant.

FORECASTER: Gordon

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/special-weather-bulletin-24