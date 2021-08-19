Special welcome extended to new cohort of online students | THE DAILY HERALD

Shermel Hodge leading one of the sessions for new students at The UWI Open Campus.

ANGUILLA–The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Open Campus Anguilla launched the 2021-2022 academic year with a special orientation/welcome for its latest cohort of online students on August 17. The new students joined the session online and at the site and were welcomed by the local staff of The UWI, as well as Executive Members of the Anguilla Chapter of The UWI Open Campus Guild of Students.

Staff members, including Arlene Browne-Richardson and Patricia Bryan, outlined the registration and other processes for the students. In her welcome remarks, Manager for The UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories Sites, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks congratulated the new students and commended them for choosing The UWI. “You have chosen the university that is number one in the region and among the top 2.5 per cent in the world and we look forward to supporting you on this journey,” she said.

The students ended the evening with a special networking session led by Guild Chair Melissa Harrigan and Guild Public Relations Officer Shermel Hodge.

Other local welcome/orientation activities planned include “UWI 101” sessions with the Guild, a church service and a games evening. The official Online UWI Campus Welcome and Matriculation Ceremony takes place on September 8, and the annual “Oneness” networking evening with members of other local student bodies is slated for September.

According to Dr. Fleming-Banks, “The UWI Open Campus Anguilla received more than 90 new applications for the online programmes for Semester One, 2021-2022, with additional persons still registering through the Special Admissions option, which closes August 29, 2021. The UWI Open Campus provides a convenient, affordable and flexible pathway for tertiary education and we are particularly pleased with the increasing number of young persons who are choosing The UWI Open Campus,” said the representative of The UWI.

Classes for students in the online degree programmes begin on August 29 and the local Continuing and Professional Education programmes begin in September.

