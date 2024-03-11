Spectacular sight | THE DAILY HERALD

On Sunday evening, a remarkable phenomenon captivated many observers as a large beam of light suddenly emerged in the sky in the northwest, shortly after seven o’clock.

The unexpected sight startled numerous onlookers. Little did many know on the island, SpaceX had concluded the weekend with a meticulously planned Falcon 9 launch from Florida. At precisely 7:05pm, the Falcon 9 rocket, supporting the Starlink 6-43 mission, gracefully ascended from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Its mission: to deploy 23 Starlink satellites into the ever-expanding low Earth orbit constellation.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/spectacular-sight