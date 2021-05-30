Speeding biker injures head and face in crash | THE DAILY HERALD

A man driving a motorcycle sustained head and face trauma after losing control and crashing on Airport Boulevard in Simpson Bay on Sunday afternoon. In photo: Royal Dutch Marines treating the injured motorbike rider before the Ambulance Department arrived. Story on page .

SIMPSON BAY–A man driving a black motorcycle sustained head and face trauma after losing control and crashing on Airport Boulevard in Simpson Bay on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, the biker was travelling at high speed toward Simpson Bay. Suddenly he lost control and came crashing down on the pavement. The falling motorbike and rider hit no other vehicles.

A group of uniformed Royal Dutch Marines witnessed the accident and came to the injured rider’s aid. The marines were in the area because of an ongoing hurricane emergency relief exercise.

The marines stabilised the rider’s neck to prevent further injury, treated his bruises, and stopped other traffic so police and ambulance personnel could reach the scene safely.

The Ambulance Department took charge of the victim’s care when it arrived, and transported him to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment.

