Speeding car slams into vehicles in front of night club endangering public | THE DAILY HERALD

The scene in Cole Bay at 4:21am on Saturday.





SIMPSON BAY–According to a press release from St. Maarten Police Force KPSM about a multiple-vehicle accident “on Simpson Bay Road” in the early hours of Saturday, the driver responsible “appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel”.

Multiple videos obtained by “The Daily Herald” show a bright green Hyundai Accent coming at high speed from the Simpson Bay Bridge over Welfare Road in Cole Bay, where multiple persons had just exited Lotus Night Club and were standing in front of the club or walked towards their cars across the road. Despite the presence of these persons and cars that can be seen leaving the parking lot, the green Hyundai does not slow down.

In just 12 seconds, the Hyundai, coming from the bridge, reached Lotus Night Club and slammed into a car that was exiting the parking lot in front of the club at 4:21am. The Hyundai then veered to the left and collided with an oncoming garbage truck, hitting the truck at the back.

According to police, the driver of the green Hyundai Accent appeared to have fallen asleep at the wheel, subsequently colliding with a garbage truck and also causing damage to two other vehicles in the vicinity.

Camera footage shows that the garbage truck was coming from Cole Bay driving towards the bridge when it was hit in front of Puerto del Sol shopping mall. The rear end of the truck sustained considerable damage, with parts broken off and fluids leaking onto the pavement.

Witnesses to the accident stated that the driver of the green Hyundai was unresponsive for a brief moment after the accident. To some, the driver appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The man told police he had fallen asleep.

Several bystanders were lucky to escape being hit by the speeding car. The Hyundai narrowly missed three people before slamming into a black Audi, less than two metres away from a woman trying to cross the street. The woman stood frozen in shock.

Police did not mention the car speeding and posing danger to the public. In its press release, KPSM stated that “the driver sustained minor injuries and received immediate medical assistance from ambulance personnel”.

