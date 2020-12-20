Speeding results in 4 women critically injured in accident | THE DAILY HERALD

The damaged Mitsubishi Lancer at the scene of the accident.

COLE BAY–Four women were severely injured in an accident after speeding and losing control of their vehicle on Welfare Road in Cole Bay around 3:10am Sunday. Two had to be pried from the damaged vehicle with the “jaws of life”.

The driver of a silver Mitsubishi Lancer was speeding on Welfare Road, heading in the direction of Osborne Kruythoff Roundabout. She lost control of the vehicle, veered dangerously from side to side, and slammed into the concrete block that anchors a large Coffee Lounge advertisement (next to the office of real estate company Remax).

The collision severely damaged to the Mitsubishi Lancer, as well as causing minor damage to two cars that were parked close to the concrete block.

Paramedics, police and fire fighters were dispatched to the scene and found the four women trapped in the Mitsubishi Lancer and suffering from severe injuries.

Police and paramedics managed to get two of the victims out of the car. They were treated at the scene by paramedics and then rushed to St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further care.

The other two injured women could not be extracted manually, and fire fighters had to use hydraulic rescue tools – also known as the jaws of life – to free them from the wreckage. After being pried out the vehicle, they were also rushed to SMMC.

As of 7:30pm Sunday, three of the women were in critical condition at SMMC, while one had been flown abroad.

Police’s Traffic Department is investigating the accident.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/speeding-results-in-4-women-critically-injured-in-accident