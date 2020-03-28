Spike in Aruba | THE DAILY HERALD

Aruban Member of Parliament (MP) Michel Lampe of opposition party AVP is in quarantine with his family as a precaution, after recently spending two days abroad. They have no symptoms and do not require testing. The Dutch Caribbean country saw its number of confirmed coronavirus infections grow from nine to 28 in just 24 hours.

Prime Minister Evelyn Wever-Oduber announced that from Sunday morning the entire population of 106,000 must “shelter in place”. Persons can only venture out to get food and medicine, exercise on their own, or if they work for an essential entity allowed to continue operating. Government has reserved 683 million florins in an emergency budget established on March 24 to cope with socioeconomic consequences of the pandemic.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/spike-in-aruba