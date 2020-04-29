Spike in car theft | THE DAILY HERALD

This twilight blue Hyundai Grand i-10 was stolen in Madame Estate early Saturday morning, April 25. If persons have any information about the car or its theft, they are requested to contact police at tel. 1-721-542-2222 or call 5261444.

PHILIPSBURG–Justice Minister Anna Richardson said during the virtual Council of Ministers press briefing on Wednesday that police are focused on tackling a “renewed spike” in car theft.

Reporters asked Richardson about the number of vehicles that have been stolen this month compared to March. She did not disclose the numbers, saying she needed to confirm them with Police Chief Carl John.

Richardson said the St. Maarten Police Force KPSM and the Gendarmerie are collaborating to address the increase in car thefts.

“As a result of this cooperation, arrests have been made on the French side and the Dutch side,” she said.

John confirmed on Wednesday night that Gendarmes had arrested one person on the French side earlier this week for car theft. French-side authorities confiscated a stolen car during the arrest, said John.

The Daily Herald understands that the car was stolen on the Dutch side and passed through one of the open borders. This means that the person(s) who stole the vehicle had been issued travel waivers by either French-side or Dutch-side authorities.

“The Ministry of Justice and the police are advising the community at large to take preventative measures to protect your property,” said Richardson.

