Sr. Regina school celebrates its 55th anniversary with bike-a-thon | THE DAILY HERALD

The start of the annual Family Fun Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon at Sr. Regina Primary School.



SIMPSON BAY–Sister Regina Primary School celebrated its 55th anniversary on Saturday with a well-attended fundraising bike-a-thon.

Around 250 children, (grand)parents and friends came out to the annual Family Fun Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon to celebrate with the school, according to a press release from the school on Sunday

Promoting a healthy lifestyle, the school said, it was very pleased with the large turnout and enthusiasm of the participants. The older children biked from the school to Cupecoy and back. Police officers accompanied the riders and kept the group together. Red Cross members were on standby in case they were needed. There was also a group that walked the route all the way to Cupecoy.

A group of younger children did a shorter route, from the school to the police station, Karakter and back.

Once back at school the participants enjoyed a Caribbean breakfast that was served with salt fish, johnnycakes, fruits, eggs and bush tea, with many people staying to enjoy some socialising or Zumba dancing led by gym teacher Astrid, who did an amazing job. A raffle with great prizes ended the successful event.

“The funds raised at the event will go a long way towards some new improvements to the school,” the school stated.

Sr. Regina Primary School was able to count on generous donations in support of its annual Family Fun Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon. The school thanked all sponsors, the parent-teacher association (PTA), the teachers and all the volunteers and (grand)parents who came out to help.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/sr-regina-school-celebrates-its-55th-anniversary-with-bike-a-thon