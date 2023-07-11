St. Barths hit by island-wide power outage caused by fire | THE DAILY HERALD

EDF plant in St. Barths. (Photo courtesy “Le Journal de Saint-Barth”)





MARIGOT/GUSTAVIA–A fire at the Electricité de France (EDF) power plant in St. Barths on Monday morning, July 10, disrupted the production of electricity on the island for several hours. The breakdown occurred at 10:38am. Firefighters had contained the fire, the cause of which has not been communicated yet.

As of 3:30pm Monday, a communiqué from the Préfecture of St. Barths said electricity production was weak, at 10 megawatts (MW), half of the 22MW that is required for the daily needs of the island. EDF was giving priority to sensitive sites (water distributor SIDEM, hospital, senior citizens home and telecommunication networks).

On various starting circuits of electricity supplying the island, only certain sectors of Gustavia and Public are currently powered to ensure the production of water and operation of the island’s essential and sensitive infrastructure.

The limited power currently available prevents the other “outbound circuits” of electricity (Tourterelle, Corossol, Saint-Jean and Gustavia) from being served at the same time, requiring implementation of load shedding. These circuits will be fed in turns – two hours of feeding, then four hours of unloading – to allow other circuits to be fed.

All concerned parties (EDF, Collectivité and the State) are implementing all means to deliver power rapidly. In order for everyone to be fed, everyone was asked to limit their electricity needs as only strictly necessary.

Individuals with properly maintained and functional power pack can “get off the grid” by using their power pack to release power to those without power packs. So far there are no fuel difficulties. In the interests of all, reduced electricity consumption is expected from individuals and professionals. All unnecessary devices are to be unplugged.

By 5:30pm Monday, an update stated that four 2.5MW engines could be put back into service, covering 40% of the electricity need. Load shedding is operated to ensure the safety of the electrical system. EDF teams are mobilised to reboot engines and restore all customers as soon as possible.

To limit material losses due to a cut, the following was recommended: unplug all electrical appliances, keep fridges and freezers closed to limit loss of food, limit use of air-conditioning and any other equipment, use batteries for radios, and put cell phones into energy-saving mode and limit their use.

By press time Tuesday evening no further update on the situation could be obtained from the Préfecture or EDF in St. Martin.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-barths-hit-by-island-wide-power-outage-caused-by-fire