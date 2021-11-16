St. Dominic High School winner of Interscholastic Debate Competition | THE DAILY HERALD

In a tightly contested debate, the team of St. Dominic High School (left) edged out two-time champs St. Maarten Academy.

PHILIPSBURG–The debate team of St. Dominic High School was named champion of the Annual Interscholastic Debate Competition (AIDC) on Saturday, organised by the St. Maarten Youth Parliament at the Philipsburg Community & Cultural Center.

In a tightly contested debate, St. Dominic High School edged out two-time champs St. Maarten Academy by a mere 15 points to claim their first championship of the 3rd AIDC.

The finals moot was a controversial one: Some students receive preferential treatment in school because of their race, with the team from St. Maarten Academy in proposition, while St. Dominic provided the counter arguments. The arguments kept the audience on the edge of their seats, as some speakers truly engaged the audience with their wordplay.

The Best Speaker of the evening was Sabea Nanton of the St. Maarten Academy. The overall Best Speaker Award for the 2021 AIDC went to Jenee Williams of the Milton Peters College.

The St. Maarten Youth Parliament extends congratulations and appreciation to all the participating schools – Milton Peters College, Learning Unlimited Preparatory School, Sundial Secondary, St. Maarten Academy and St. Dominic High – for making this year’s competition a success. Special thanks to the team of judges for their assistance.

The St. Maarten Youth Parliament in its quest to enhance the critical thinking skills of the youth of St. Maarten, look forward to the participation of more secondary schools in next year’s competition. The AIDC is held each year between October and November as part of the Youth Parliament’s commemoration of the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

