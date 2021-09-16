St. Eustatius and Saba now have entry-level swimming instructors | THE DAILY HERALD

A new swimming instructor (left) “rescuing” swim coach Carlos Lopes.

SABA/ST. EUSTATIUS–Swimming lessons have also started again in St. Eustatius with the start of the new school year. Nine new swimming instructors are being trained to further develop the school swimming programme and to set up additional swimming activities for young and old in Statia and Saba.

Swimming lessons have been given in Statia since the summer of 2005. The Child Focus Foundation sports coordinator joined the programme to further develop swimming in Saba.

In Saba swimming lessons are offered during school holidays. During the recent summer vacation swimming instructors Carlos Lopes and Teady Euson of St. Eustatius Sport Facilities Foundation visited Saba, resulting in 30 children and 18 adults receiving their A, B and C diplomas.

Certified swim teacher Marouschka Rijnhout came to Statia in the first two weeks of September to work with Statia and Saba swimming instructors for 10 days to improve their knowledge and teaching skills in swimming instruction and rescue swimming.

Second and third training weeks will take place later this school year so that each of the swimming instructors can obtain full certification recognised by the Royal Dutch Swimming Association KNZB. The training also included rescue swimming.

This initiative is a joint effort between the public entities Saba and St. Eustatius together with St. Eustatius Sports Facilities Foundation and St. Eustatius Swimming Association as part of the recently signed memorandum of understanding between Saba and Statia to combine efforts, network and knowledge to strengthen sports on both islands.

The Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport and KNZB are involved, with the ministry contributing financially under the sports and prevention agreements that were closed with both islands in 2019.

Under the programme, Statia now has eight new entry-level swimming instructors and Saba has one instructor. The Sports Foundation conveyed its congratulations to all participants and said it is looking forward to the second week of training in April 2022.

Swimming lessons in Statia are given 3:00-5:00pm on Tuesday and Friday.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-eustatius-and-saba-now-have-entry-level-swimming-instructors