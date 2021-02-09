St. Eustatius celebrates the life of Rudy Courtar | THE DAILY HERALD

Pallbearers, including Rudolph “Rudy” Reuben Courtar’s brother Edsel Schmidt (left) and his friends, carrying the casket to the hearse.

ST. EUSTATIUS–A perfectionist, a family man, a good teacher, gym owner, and all with a zest for life – such were the epithets recalled for Rudolph “Rudy” Reuben Courtar during his memorial service at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in St. Eustatius on Sunday, February 7.

The son of Statia’s soil succumbed to illness just shy of his 52nd birthday. “It was an entire crowd to see him off,” family friend Ishmael Berkel said. More than 350 well-wishers and family members were present to celebrate his life. “He was always happy and Tessa Courtar-Thomas, his wife, was totally dedicated to him,” Berkel told the congregation.

Berkel paid tribute to her during the service. “I praise her faithfulness and attention to him. Rudy loved life and living. He explored many dreams in his lifetime and once realised, he would think up new goals for himself. One of his dreams was to buy a motorboat. He loved nature, local fruit, colours and a fine spiritual interest in his fellow man.”

An uplifting moment during the service came from his sisters Lena and Verceley Courtar. Their well-harmonised vocals of “What A Day That Will Be,” resonated throughout the pews.

“Rudy always had time for newcomers,” Government Commissioner Alida Francis told the church assembly. One of his last roles was to work on reconstruction projects after Hurricane Irma. “He was happy to work long hours for the good of the community and brought his technical expertise perfectly to the function.”

Close friend Elvin Henriquez recalled his schooldays and noted that Rudy always gave himself completely to sports activities. Later, Rudy would teach sports and other subjects at Gwendoline van Putten Secondary School.

Lenaldo Courtar was inspirational with his superb tenor performance of “No More Nights”.

Stepdaughter Shamica Griffith provided a fitting eulogy and talked about Rudy’s perfectionism and loving character.

Pastor Earl Esdaile illuminated the atmosphere with much passion and conviction. He paid tribute to Courtar and invoked that hopeful verse from Corinthians I: “O, death, where is thy sting? O, grave, where is thy victory?”

It was a moving farewell ceremony to Rudy Courtar.

“He will be missed but his life and zest for living will not be forgotten by the people of Statia,” said one well-wisher.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-eustatius-celebrates-the-life-of-rudy-courtar