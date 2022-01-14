St. Eustatius has 117 active COVID cases | THE DAILY HERALD

A healthcare worker (right) outside Earl N. Merkman Sports Hall, St. Eustatius.

ST. EUSTATIUS–Health officials counted eight new cases of COVID-19 in St. Eustatius on Thursday, raising the number of active cases on the island to 117. These persons are in isolation.

There are 115 persons in quarantine and 67 under observation.

The public entity St. Eustatius announced that digital COVID-19 certification will be required when travelling to the Netherlands.

The Netherlands is expected to categorise Statia as a high-risk area, following the advice of National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM.

It is expected that from Monday, January 17, persons travelling from Statia to the Netherlands must show digital COVID-19 certification when arriving in the country.

Testing and vaccinations continue at Earl N. Merkman Sports Hall today, Friday, January 14, from 9:00am to 12:00pm. The public can call tel. 318-2796 to register for the testing and call tel. 318-5146 or email

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to register for vaccinations and booster shots.

Walk-ins are also possible at the testing site. The public is reminded to walk with their identification card.

Acting Government Commissioner Claudia Toet said 56 persons were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Saba counted four new active cases of the virus on Thursday. The number of active cases with persons in isolation stands now at 82, the public entity Saba said. Eleven persons had recovered. On Wednesday, Saba counted 89 active cases of COVID-19 on the island.

Source: The Daily Herald https://www.thedailyherald.sx/islands/st-eustatius-has-117-active-covid-cases