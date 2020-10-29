St. Eustatius introduces COVID-19 relief package | THE DAILY HERALD

ST. EUSTATIUS–The public entity St. Eustatius introduced a COVID-19 social relief package on Monday, October 26, with funds received from the Central Government.

The relief package is being used to assist specific groups such as farmers, fishermen, the tourism and hospitality sector, residents, radio stations and foundations that are not already funded by the local or central governments.

An amount of US $375.000 was received and allocated to the mentioned entrepreneurs and stakeholders, each for a specific purpose.

Funds are allocated to help fishermen and farmers formally re-establish themselves through the St. Eustatius Fisherman’s Foundation and St. Eustatius Farmers’ Cooperative. Fishermen and farmers will be assisted to become registered in the St. Eustatius Chamber of Commerce. Farmers and fishermen who did not benefit from the SZW/EZK Relief Package will receive a one-time allocation provided this farming or fishing is their sole source of income.

Hotels are exempted from room tax from March through October 1, 2020.

Families who have difficulties covering their utility expenses may be assisted by the Unit of Social Support on a case-by-case basis.

An amount has been allocated to support the tourism and hospitality sector to undertake joint marketing and promotion initiatives.

These are all one-time contributions. Stakeholders received a letter last week explaining the amount allocated and the specific purpose for which the funds are intended.

This public entity COVID-19 Relief Package is designed not to conflict or compete with the already-existing Emergency Packages rolled out by the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour SZW and the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate EZK.

